Oyo Govt Cancels N4,000 Retirement Form Fee For Civil Servants

Share

The Oyo State Government has cancelled the existing collection of N4,000 administrative fees for retirees in the state as a way of alleviating financial burdens on civil servants.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, citing Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to enhancing retirees’ welfare.

Olayiwola added that previously, retirees were required to pay N4000 to access the retirement form at the Ministry of Establishments and Training. However, with the Governor’s directive, an electronic form has been designed online at no cost to retirees.

He stated that this decision reflects the Governor’s efforts to prioritize retirees’ well-being, adding that the Executive Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde increased the gratuity payment to N500 million monthly from the N250 million paid previously which has jacked up the number of retirees that receive their gratuity monthly, seamless and problem-free.

Olayiwola emphasised that the abolition of the fee is a significant step towards reducing financial stress on retirees. It has also underscored the government’s dedication to streamlining processes and eliminating unnecessary costs.

He recalled that recently Oyo State Government initiated e-payment of gratuity benefits which is a seamless and secure transaction adding that the developments demonstrate the administration’s focus on promoting retirees’s welfare and well-being.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olajide Okesade appreciated the abolishment of the form as lessening financial bondage on retirees and demonstrating genuine concern for retirees’s welfare.

Share

Please follow and like us: