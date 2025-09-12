The Oyo State Government has imposed a ban on ‘sign out’ celebrations for graduating students in public and private secondary schools in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the decision to enforce a ban comes amid efforts to bolster discipline in schools, including mobile phone restrictions, monitoring of approved textbooks, and the welfare of students in a conducive learning environment.

Olusegun Olayiwola, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made this announcement during the 2025/2026 pre-resumption meeting with public secondary schools principals, held at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, on Friday.

In a statement by Dotun Oyelade, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Olayiwola, reiterated the existing ban on phones in schools.

He argued that such devices promote distractions, aid access to non-educational content, and can contribute to cyberbullying and misconduct.

The statement partly read, “Schools must remain free of violence, bullying, and intimidation to protect adolescents during their formative years.

READ ALSO:

“The State Government is using this period to officially ban ‘sign out’ celebrations by final-year students in both public and private secondary schools across the state.

“This directive comes in response to increasing reports of misconduct, violence, and public disturbances associated with such events.

“In addition, principals are directed to recommend only government-approved textbooks, selected for their quality, reusability, and alignment with the curriculum. Compliance with these directives will be closely monitored by the ministry.”

He also applauded the teachers for diligence and dedication to renewing the minds of students and maintaining educational standards in the state, arguing that no student should face financial hurdles in pursuit of education.

Prior to the commissioner’s speech, the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Olubukola Oladipupo, encouraged educators to clarify before writing petitions, while giving room for constructive criticism to improve the state’s education.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Bamidele Oyinloye, also stressed the importance of diligence and compliance with rules and regulations in school management.