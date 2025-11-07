Nigerian Grammy Award nominee and Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will continue his much-anticipated ‘5ive Concert’ tour of Nigeria in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

In a confirmation from the organisers sighted by New Telegraph, the Oyo State Government has thrown its weight behind the concert to boost the state’s tourism potential.

The mega show, which has kept the ancient city of Ibadan bubbling with excitement, is expected to draw over 20,000 music lovers from across the Southwest to the Liberty Stadium venue of the concert.

With promises to be a night of glitz, thrills, and high-octane performances, fans are already in countdown mode as the global hitmaker prepares to light up the stage with his chart-topping songs.

Adding spice to the evening, Davido will share the stage with some of Ibadan’s most talented homegrown acts, including Keanzo, Fabulous Pizzy, Dele Omo Woli, and Sade Blaq, who are all set to thrill the crowd with energetic performances.

According to the organisers, the concert is not just about entertainment but also about promoting local talent and projecting Ibadan as a vibrant entertainment destination.