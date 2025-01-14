Oyo Govt Assures Residents Of Adequate Security

Share

Oyo State Government has assured residents that it will leave no stone unturned in a bid to ensure the safety of everyone in the state.

According to a press release signed by the Governor’s Senior Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the assurance came against the backdrop of news that some bandits from the northern parts of the country were infiltrating the state.

The State government at a press briefing after the state’s Joint Security Council meeting presided over by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, said all hands were on deck to fish out the bandits and use the instrumentality of the law to deal with them.

Compol Fatai Owoseni (Rtd), Special Adviser on Security to Oyo State Governor, while speaking on the resolution of the Security Council, urged the people to go about their lawful activities without any fear, assuring them that the state government would pull out all the stops to secure the life of everyone in the state.

Owoseni said that with the robust synergy among the security agencies in the state, the bandits and other criminal elements had nowhere to hide.

He also stated that Oyo was collaborating with neighbouring states to secure its borders and guard against influx of bandits.

He noted that to strengthen the security network in the state, the Council would hold expanded meetings that would incorporate local government chairmen as well as traditional rulers.

Owoseni said, “The essence of this is to ensure that we take security to the grassroots. The local government administration is the third tier of government and is the closest to the people.

“In the same vein, traditional rulers are close to the people and know most people in their domains. By integrating them into the security network, we are taking security to the grassroots and carrying everyone along.

“Security is everybody’s business and we all have a role to play in ensuring that our state is safe from the antics of bandits and other criminal elements.”

He said that the Council also discussed the issue of decongestion of the correctional centres, adding that the state would invoke its power of prerogative of mercy to set free some of the inmates.

Similarly, the Council discussed the issue of the health and wellbeing of inmates of correctional centres with a recommendation that they should be enrolled on the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme to ensure that they have access to good healthcare.

“A decision on the health insurance scheme for correctional centre inmates would be taken at one of the subsequent Council meetings,” Owoseni added.

Others present at the briefing were the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Mr Abiodun Aikomo; Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ayodele Sonubi; the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, CC Jaiyeoba Babafemi and the Comptroller Immigration Services, Oyo State Command, Joseph Dada.

