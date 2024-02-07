Oyo Govt Arrests Three In Connection To Ibadan Explosion

Oyo State Government under the leadership of Seyi Makinde has confirmed that at least three people have been arrested in connection to the Bodija explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

New Telegraph recalls that last month, a few explosive devices were detonated at the Bodija Housing Estate in Ibadan.

However, three people have been identified in relation to the event.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by the governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Fatai Owoseni.

According to the results of the inquiry, he added that the identified individuals will be prosecuted.

Speaking yet further, Owoseni maintained that Aderinola Street rather than Dejo Oyelese Street was the location of the explosion, adding that the explosion was caused by an electric spark and that the explosive was classified as a “Water Gel Type Based Explosive.”

He went on to say that footage from a closed-circuit television system in one of the impacted homes showed the incident’s progression.

Providing an update on what happened, he said, “We have been able to report that the swiftness with which security was deployed to the epicentre had so far successfully made the state fully secure the environment.

“And with the security that was provided, the state has also been able to prevent untoward happenings, especially opportunistic crimes that hoodlums always take advantage of such situations to carry out.

“The EOC has so far collated information, data of things that happened there and some of the data collated include census of the respective houses and the fatalities that were affected including the extent of losses suffered.

“As of 6 p.m. on Friday, 3rd of February, which was the 18th day of the incident, a total of 335 affected persons registered at the emergency situation centre including 16 companies or business operators, churches, mosques, three schools and the UCH also approached the centre to report on their losses”.