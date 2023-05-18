Oyo Govt Arrests 4,000 Environmental Offenders

Oyo State Government on Thursday said no fewer than four thousand environmental offenders have been arrested in the state.

The State Environmental Taskforce who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen explain that the offenders had been arrested since the creation of the task force.

DCP Ojomo Francis, the Chairman of the force added that over N30 million has been paid as fines by various offenders into the coffers of the state government.

He said, “This is not the first time we appeal to members of the public to obey our environmental laws so that we will have sustained peace and health in our society.”