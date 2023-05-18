New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Oyo Govt Arrests…

Oyo Govt Arrests 4,000 Environmental Offenders

Oyo State arrest environmental offenders

Oyo State Government on Thursday said no fewer than four thousand environmental offenders have been arrested in the state.

The State Environmental Taskforce who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen explain that the offenders had been arrested since the creation of the task force.

DCP Ojomo Francis, the Chairman of the force added that over N30 million has been paid as fines by various offenders into the coffers of the state government.

He said, “This is not the first time we appeal to members of the public to obey our environmental laws so that we will have sustained peace and health in our society.”

Post Views: 18
Tags:

Read Previous

CAN Mourns Former President, Mbang, Describes Him As Peace Advocate
Read Next

Retired Professor At 86 Returns To UI To Bag Another PhD Degree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023