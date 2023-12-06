Oyo Govt Approves Contracts For 84.7km Ibadan Inner Roads

…To release N1.3bn Counterpart Fund For 2023 UBEC Projects

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, promised the kick-start of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of internal roads in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the state government has approved contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of inner roads within the Ibadan metropolis totalling 84.75km.

According to a press release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the state government approved infrastructure briefs at the 8th Executive Council Meeting, listing scores of internal roads in the state capital, which will be reconstructed by Messrs KOPEK, RATCON Construction Company Ltd, Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd and Craneburg Construction Company.

The state’s Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Shangodoyin, stated this on Wednesday, during a press briefing at the Secretariat, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, adding that several other roads were approved for rehabilitation and maintenance by the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) at the cost of N553,604,734.3 for a duration of three months.

Shangodoyin equally gave updates on the 110 kilometres of Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road Project, noting that bridges and interchange on the project have reached over 90 per cent completion, while the Exco approved the commencement of the 32km road infrastructure component of the project, awarded to Messrs Craneburg Construction Company Limited and Messrs KOPEC Construction Company Limited.

This was as the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, declared that the state government had approved the release of its share of the sum of N2,791,569,918.28 on the 2023 Federal Government UBEC-OYOSUBEB special intervention counterpart fund.

He said the state government would pay the sum of N1,395,784,949.19 for the construction and rehabilitation of education infrastructure, among other projects, while the Federal Government through UBEC would also release the sum of N1,395,784,959.14.

Dr Olatunbosun added that the state government had equally approved the release of N1 billion for facility upgrade and take-off grant for the seamless operation of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo.

The Tourism and Culture Commissioner also stated that the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had given global status to the annual Sango Festival as a world heritage.