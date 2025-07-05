Oyo Govt Announces Dates For BECE, Entrance Exams

The Oyo State Government has released the schedule for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Common Entrance Examination into Junior Secondary Schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olayiwola Olusegun, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday. He stated that the BECE will hold between Monday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025, commencing at 9:30 a.m. daily at the respective schools of the candidates.

Similarly, the 2025 Screening/Placement Exercise—commonly referred to as the Common Entrance Examination into Junior Secondary Schools—is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, 2025. The exercise will begin at 7:00 a.m. at designated screening centres across the state.

The Commissioner urged all candidates to arrive at their centres with the necessary writing materials and directed school principals to make adequate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct and monitoring of the examinations.

“Ministry officials and members of the Oyo State Examination Ethics Committee will be moving round to monitor the exercise and ensure that the integrity of the examination is not compromised,” he said.

Olusegun warned students to steer clear of any form of examination malpractice and cautioned members of the public against loitering around the schools and screening centres during the examinations.

He further emphasized that the entrance examination is strictly for eligible candidates.