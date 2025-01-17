Oyo Govt Adds Four Roads In Ongoing Rehabilitation Exercise

Share

The Oyo State Government has commenced a major road rehabilitation project in key areas of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, to improve transportation infrastructure and enhance mobility.

The projects cover roads in Bashorun Oluwo-Nla, Agbowo Road, Eleyele-Water Road, and Zion Plaza-Olusoji Road. They are expected to be completed in less than 8 weeks according to a statement signed by the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSROMA, Hon. Busoye Ogunlade on Friday, in Ibadan.

He said the ongoing rehabilitation is based on fund availability and the economic viability of those roads, adding that the move was in line with the commitment of the Seyi Makinde-led administration to make the state more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has given us the mandate to rehabilitate roads across the State, and we have mobilized Engineers, through direct labour to these sites,” he said.

He noted that to make the exercise have the desired impact on the people, the Agency has gone across all zones and picked critical roads, that need rehabilitation across the State.

“This is borne out of the complaints we received during zonal town hall meetings from residents of the state. Our Engineers have swung into action and have taken measurements of critical roads,” he said.

Hon. Ogunlade said rehabilitation works have commenced on some of the roads, while OYROMA Engineers will move to the remaining ones soon.

“Work has commenced on some of these roads, as we speak. However, repair on other roads will be commenced soon.”

He therefore advised commuters to follow temporary traffic diversions and cooperate with the ongoing construction efforts.

