Oyo Gov, Makinde Mourns Segun Awolowo

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of Mr Segun Awolowo, the first grandson of the former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, SAN, as painful and a sad loss to Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Segun Awolowo died at the age of 62, according to a press statement issued by his family on Thursday, November 20.

According to a release signed by Moses Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media), Governor Makinde condoled with the Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune Titles, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the entire Awolowo family and the management of Tribune.

He described Segun Awolowo, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, as a great mind and a great ambassador of the Awolowo family, who made good marks everywhere he went.

Makinde prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased.