Oyo Gets 1,386-Seat Allocation for 2024 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated One Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty-Six (1386) seats for Oyo State for 2024 Hajj Exercise. The disclosure was made by the Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Hashim AbdulWahab Olamide Atere after a meeting with the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikirullahi Kunle Hassan in Abuja on Tuesday.

Atere had earlier attended a meeting organized by the Management of NAHCON for the Chief Executives of State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, Boards & Commissions to review the 2023 Hajj Operations then chart a way forward to 2024 at Hajj House Abuja.

He stated that the Board has commenced preparations for the 2024 Hajj in earnest and in a few days plans would be rolled out for intending pilgrims from Oyo State. While reiterating the Board’s commitment to the welfare of pilgrims from the State, the Saudi-trained Islamic Scholar promised that the Board under his watch would record a tremendous success for the spiritual exercise.

Sheikh Atere hinted that a lot of intending pilgrims with the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare’s Board have been depositing for next year’s Hajj. He therefore enjoined others who wish to embark on the exercise with the Board to start depositing to any of the designated bank accounts of the Board, for convenience, pending the fare’s announcement by NACHON.

Atere assured that there would not be any favoritism or discrimination, as the exercise will totally be first come first serve. Recall that NAHCON in a statement released earlier on Tuesday predicted that next year Hajj could be expensive, advised all Nigerians intending to travel for the exercise to save at least N4.5 million pending when the commission will announce a final Hajj fare.

The National Body opined that the cost increment is due to the recent changes in the foreign exchange window that has seen the dollar exchanged at an average of N750 to N800.