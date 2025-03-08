Oyo First Lady to host 2025 Omoge Asa April 10

Share

Osun, Ekiti, Oyo govts endorse cultural fiesta

Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The stage is set for the Oyo State First Lady, Mrs Tamunomini Olufunke Makinde, to play host to 2025 Omoge Asa, a cultural beauty pageant, with endorsement from the governments of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states.

Designed to attract participation from south western institutions, the culture-based queen fiesta is the pet project of Professor Anjola Robbin of the Faculty of Arts, Lead City University, Ibadan, in collaboration with Academy Suites.

It is the second edition of the yearly pageant and entrepreneurial event billed to hold on April 10, 2025, in Ibadan.

Building on the success of the first edition, which activated different people-driven activities that celebrated the revered cultural norms, value and heritage of the people, Omoge Asa promises to step up standard to broaden the scope of the event.

According to the Convener of the event, Robbin, “Omoge Asa is not just a cultural beauty pageant, it is a platform for young African women to showcase their talents, celebrate our cultural heritage, and project the future we envision, especially as many aspects of our culture are fast eroding.

“The Omoge Asa Cultural Beauty Pageant enables us to express ourselves through dance, spoken word, and the celebration of our traditional attire, highlighting what makes Africa unique. The Pageantry serves as an avenue for empowering young African women who are ready to step forward from various universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in the southwestern region of Nigeria.

She further stated, “It is a collective effort to showcase our beliefs as a people while respecting our diverse cultures and origins. For us, it is a unifying strategy to bring everyone together in celebration of our cultural heritage.

“Additionally, there are rewarding prizes and opportunities for collaboration to be won by contestants in the Omoge Asa Cultural Beauty Pageant 2025. This year, Omoge Asa is in collaboration with Lead City University and Academy Suite as its main sponsor.

“Academy Suite will be donating the prizes for the winners of the Omoge Asa and they have put everything in place to host the boot camp for the contestants with their welfare inclusive for the period of their stay.

“We are also working with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Lagos states. The event will take place on April 10, 2025, at Lead City University. We are honoured to have Chief Mrs Tamunomini Olufunke Makinde, the First Lady of Oyo State, as our distinguished guest, along with the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism in Southwest Nigeria.

“If you are a talented young undergraduate in any institution in southwestern Nigeria; whether a university, polytechnic, or college of education, this is your opportunity to showcase your talent, gain empowerment, and network with others who share a passion for celebrating Africa’s diverse culture.

“This is not just a cultural pageantry; it’s a movement. Whether you are sponsoring, contesting, participating, or simply an enthusiast of our culture, join us on this incredible journey at Lead City University, Faculty of Arts. Let’s make history together.’’

In her remarks, Dr Esther Aderinto, the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurial Innovations at Lead City University, Ibadan, expressed excitement about the centre’s partnership with the Faculty of Arts for the hosting of the event.

According to her, “This partnership aims to showcase the entrepreneurial skills and talents of our students in Africa through cultural arts. The event will cover a wide range of options, including Adire and Batik production, Aso Oke weaving, bead making, fashion design, shoe making, and other African crafts.

“Lead City University entrepreneurial initiatives stands to present viable economic opportunities which we give to our students to help them to bridge the gap between culture and innovation.

“The cultural pageantry will feature participants from all higher education institutions across the southwestern region of Nigeria. Join us as we celebrate this unique fusion of culture and innovation at Omoge Asa 2025 Cultural Pageantry.”

