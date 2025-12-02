Oyo Fire Service Rescues 27-Year-Old Man From Well In Ogbomoso

Officials of the Oyo State Fire Service on Monday successfully rescued a 27-year-old man who fell into a well in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The agency disclosed the incident in a statement signed by its Chairman, Maroof Akinwande, made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to Akinwande, the Fire Service received a distress call early Monday morning reporting that someone had fallen into a deep well in the Ire Akari, Adeniran area of Ogbomoso.

“On Monday, 1st December 2025, at exactly 7:00 a.m., we were summoned that a person had fallen into a well at Ire Akari, Adeniran area, Ogbomoso,” Akinwande said.

He added, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that a man, approximately 27 years old, named Alagbe Gbemisoye, had fallen into a deep well. He was rescued alive and handed over to the D.P.O of Owode Police Station.”

The prompt action of the Oyo State Fire Service ensured the man’s safety and highlighted the importance of quick emergency response in the state.