Oyo Fire Service Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy In Ibadan

The Oyo State Fire Service, on Tuesday, said it successfully rescued a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Renascent River at Adekanbi Street, Ajibola Area, Aremo, Ibadan.

The incident was immediately reported to the fire agency when the boy reportedly sank while attempting to cross to the other side of the river, prompting a swift response from rescue personnel.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the rescue operation, emphasizing the team’s prompt action.

“The fire personnel were promptly deployed to the scene.

“On arrival, we utilized search and rescue equipment to retrieve the 12-year-old boy from the deep river,” Akinyinka said.

The rescued boy was handed over to his parents and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The agency commended the community for promptly reporting the incident, which allowed for a timely rescue.

The Oyo State Fire Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and urged the public to exercise caution around water bodies.

