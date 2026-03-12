Oyo Fire Service Recovers Three Bodies, Rescues Five As Bus Plunges Into River

The Oyo State Fire Service on Wednesday afternoon rescued five passengers from a lone bus accident that occurred along Akanran Road in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state, while the bodies of three others were unfortunately recovered.

The bus, with registration number LEW 484 XA (Osun), had eight passengers on board when it lost control and tumbled into the Ariyo River along Amuloko Road.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Hon. Maroof Akinwande, said on Thursday that the five survivors were rushed to Ona Ara Private Hospital in the Jegede area for medical attention, while the three bodies recovered were handed over to a team of policemen from Ogbere Divisional Headquarters, led by ASP Aishat Ibrahim.

Akinwande said, “A Suzuki bus (Osun) LEW 484 XA with eight passengers lost control and crashed into a river. Five persons were rescued alive and conveyed to Ona Ara Private Hospital, Jegede area, while the three bodies recovered were handed over to a team of policemen from Ogbere Divisional Headquarters, led by ASP Aishat Ibrahim.

“A crew of OYRTMA from Ona Ara Division and Hon. Glorious Temitope, Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government, were in attendance. The incident was as a result of reckless driving.”