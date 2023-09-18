Oyo Ex-LG Chairman, Omiyale Is Dead

A former Chairman of Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Bimbo Omiyale is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Omiyale passed away on Sunday, September 17, following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

It was further gathered that the former politician was said to have been hospitalized before he gave up the ghost.

Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, the former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State, has verified the politician’s demise.

During his statement, Abass-Aleshinloye also took the opportunity to urge Governor Seyi Makinde to adhere to the Supreme Court’s ruling by disbursing all the entitlements owed to former members of ALGON.

He maintained that the deceased would be greatly missed by his political associates and others close to him.

It was reported that Omiyale has been buried at his residence according to Islamic rites.