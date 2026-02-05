Oyo Environmental Officers Arrest 19 Illegal Scavengers, Seal Food Processing Factory

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State has intensified its environmental enforcement efforts across Ibadan metropolis by arresting 19 scavengers and sealing up a food processing factory due to environmental violations.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Ademola Aderinto, who disclosed this during an interview in his office, explained that the action is targeted at regulating the activities of metal scavengers, popularly known as “BOLA,” in order to prevent infrastructure vandalism, enhance public safety and promote environmental sustainability across the state.

Hon. Aderinto reiterated that the Ministry has a statutory responsibility to keep Oyo State clean and free from activities that pose environmental and public health hazards, noting that unchecked scavenging has contributed to environmental degradation and insecurity in parts of the state.

He emphasized that open scavenging is prohibited in Oyo State and assured that the government will not relent in its resolve to identify, arrest and prosecute offenders in line with existing environmental laws.

According to the Commissioner, violators are liable to penalties including fines rang- ing from N20,000 to N50,000, community service and pos- sible jail terms, depending on the severity of the offence.