Oyo Enrols 10,000 Pry School Pupils In Health Insurance Scheme

The Oyo State Government has enrolled approximately 10,000 vulnerable pupils in public primary schools into its Health Insurance Scheme under the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA).

Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, officially launched the initiative at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi Ape, where beneficiaries received health insurance identity cards as part of the scheme’s rollout.

The enrolled pupils were drawn from 90 schools across 18 out of the state’s 33 Local Government Areas.

According to Governor Makinde, the initiative is a strategic effort to safeguard children’s futures by ensuring they receive a well-rounded education supported by good health.

“We deeply appreciate OYSHIA for extending this initiative to public schools. Currently, 90 schools and about 10,000 pupils are covered, and we aim to expand further,” he said.

The governor emphasized the need for OYSHIA to expand the program to all zones in the state.

He also commended UNICEF for its longstanding support of public primary and secondary education and encouraged the organization to continue its efforts in improving children’s welfare.

Makinde noted that many of the beneficiaries come from challenging environments with inadequate sanitation, making this intervention crucial in preventing diseases and ensuring a healthier learning atmosphere.

He also praised the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) for its collaboration with OYSHIA, which he described as a significant milestone in healthcare delivery for the education sector.

The governor urged parents and guardians to embrace the scheme, stressing its long-term benefits.

OYSHIA’s Executive Secretary, Olusola Akande, highlighted that the scheme is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He described it as the ninth initiative by OYSHIA aimed at ensuring quality healthcare for residents under Governor Makinde’s administration.

Akande also acknowledged UNICEF’s logistical support in expanding awareness and outreach efforts.

“This initiative opens another door to accessible healthcare, adding to our existing schemes, including community-based health insurance, pensioners’ health insurance, and the Tertiary Students’ Health Insurance Scheme,” he stated.

OYSHIA has already facilitated healthcare access for over 250,000 residents, reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses from 75% to an average of 10%.

The agency has also paid over N735 million in 2024 to accredited hospitals, strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The new scheme will initially provide healthcare access to 10,000 primary school pupils, with an additional 5,500 to be enrolled in the coming weeks.

UNICEF’s support has also contributed to expanding community-based health insurance programs.

Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, lauded the initiative, emphasizing that access to affordable healthcare is a fundamental right for every child. She praised the Oyo State Government for pioneering the program.

Similarly, Commissioner for Health Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi commended OYSHIA and OYOSUBEB for their dedication to promoting health among schoolchildren.

She reaffirmed the Ministry of Health’s commitment to sustaining the scheme.

Executive Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Nureni Adeniran, also expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing that it would enable pupils to receive quality healthcare without financial burden.

He pledged the board’s commitment to ensuring the program’s smooth implementation and longevity.

