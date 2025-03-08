Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the people of the state will determine who succeeds him at the expiration of his second term in 2027.

Makinde made this declaration via a statement issued on Saturday and made available to Saturday Telegraph through his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The Governor maintained that residents of the state would decide the destiny of the state by choosing his successor.

He, however, said that he will reveal to the citizens the individual he will support to succeed him as governor, as according to him, “this will help to ensure that the state continues on the trajectory of sustainable development and transformation.”

The governor said, “In the midst of all these developments, many have been asking – we have two years to go. What next? How do we know the next person won’t come and remove the foundation our administration has laid and is building on?

“The truth is, it is in the hands of the people of Oyo State to chart a new path and decide their destiny. You gave me this opportunity to serve you, and so you will also decide who will serve you next.

“As I stated during the 11th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture a few days ago, sometime in 2026, I will reveal who I will be supporting for the 2027 gubernatorial elections.

“It will then be left to you, the good people of Oyo State, to say if you want that continuity,” Makinde said.

