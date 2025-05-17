Oyo Elders Defend Visit To Speaker Over Alaafin’s Chairmanship

Share

The Committee of Elders in Oyo Town, Oyo State, has clarified that the recent visit of some indigenes to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, was to appreciate the legislature for retaining the permanent chairmanship status of the Alaafin of Oyo in the ongoing amendment of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law.

The clarification came amid criticism that the visit was in defiance of the reigning Alaafin, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I. In a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph and signed by the committee’s secretary, R. Atanda, the Elders explained that the intention of the delegation was entirely positive and had the full backing of well-meaning individuals from the Oyo community.

The proposed amendment to the law replaces the word “Chairman” with “Chairmen” and introduces a concurrent leadership arrangement among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Under this framework, the Alaafin remains the permanent chairman and presiding officer of the Council. In his absence, the Olubadan would preside, and if both are unavailable, the Soun would assume the role.

Addressing the concerns that the word “concurrent” implies an equal status among the three monarchs outside the Council setting, the Committee stated that their appreciation focused on the fact that the previous rotational system had been abolished in favour of the Alaafin’s established historical precedence.

Atanda stated that the Committee of Elders met on Friday to assess the situation and noted that the visit to the Speaker was initiated by respected figures within the community. The delegation comprised Olaoye, Alhaji Ibrahim Ayeriyina, Rev. Obaloluwa Osuolale, and Mr. Edward Sangodare.

The meeting was facilitated by the two members of the State House of Assembly representing the Oyo zone, Gbenga Oyekola and Olorunpoto Rahaman. According to the Elders, the engagement with the Speaker was necessary due to concerns raised by other members of the Oyo community regarding the contents of the proposed Bill.

During the meeting, the Elders commended the House for maintaining the position of the Alaafin as the permanent chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs, replacing the existing law that mandated rotational chairmanship among the three senior monarchs.

They also suggested that the word “concurrent” in the Bill should be expunged or amended for clarity. Additionally, they called for an increase in the representation of the Oyo zone on the Council from three to five members, proposing that the additional members be drawn from Oyo East and Oyo West Local Government Areas, which are not currently represented.

The Committee of Elders further stressed that the criticisms and misinterpretations making the rounds do not reflect the collective opinion of the Oyo community. They described the objections as personal views that should not be mistaken for the position of the town as a whole.

They concluded by reiterating the community’s support for the legislative move and reaffirmed their appreciation to the House of Assembly for recognizing the Alaafin’s cultural and traditional authority.

