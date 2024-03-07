Oyo Deputy Gov Hails Ibadan-Born World’s Tallest Basketballer

Oyo State’s Deputy Governor, Barrister Abdul- Raheem Adebayo Lawal, warmly welcomed Abiodun Adegoke, regarded as the world’s tallest basketball player, during a special visit to the Governor’s office in Agodi, Ibadan.

Accompanied by esteemed officials including Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, and Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. (Al- haja) Fausat Joke Sanni, the Deputy Governor also had the pleasure of meeting Abiodun’s mother, Mrs. Jennet Adegoke, his brother, Matthew Adegoke, and Mr. Luqman Rashad, the Founder and CEO of MPAC Sports.

Commending Adegoke, who hails from Ibadan, as a rare talent and a divine gift, Barrister Lawal encouraged him to continue representing Oyo State and Nigeria with pride. He assured ongoing support from the state gov- ernment for sports and education initiatives to showcase the state on a global platform.