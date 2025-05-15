Oyo Delegation Pays Solidarity Visit To Oyo Speaker

Share

A delegation led by Chief Olaoye, Chairman of the Council of Elders in Oyo town, on Thursday paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, over the proposed amendments to the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law.

The delegation, which included prominent members of the Oyo community such as Rev. Osuolale, Chief Ayeriyina, and Mr. Edward Sangodare, expressed appreciation to the Oyo State Government for officially recognizing the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade.

They also commended the Oyo State House of Assembly for its ongoing efforts to amend the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, which has been dormant for approximately 14 years.

The delegation welcomed the proposed amendments, particularly the retention of the Alaafin’s position as the Presiding Authority and the plan to remove the rotational clause for the Council’s Chairmanship.

They pledged their support for the House’s efforts to revive the Council, emphasizing that the legislative amendments would restore structure, uphold tradition, and strengthen governance within the traditional institution.

Chief Olaoye stated, “We came to appreciate the Oyo State House of Assembly for the amendment process. The decision to remove the rotational chairmanship clause aligns with historical precedence, and this is commendable. For us, this will ensure that the Alaafin, as the foremost monarch, continues to lead the Council.”

In response, the Speaker, Ogundoyin, thanked the delegation for their support and solidarity, emphasizing that the proposed amendments aim to strengthen the traditional institution in Oyo State and make it more responsive to the needs of the people.

He assured the delegation that the House would continue to promote the welfare and interests of the traditional institution and the people of Oyo State.

However, the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Alaafin, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owode, Dr. Oladele Kolade, debunked claims that the delegation was sent by the monarch, stating, “The delegation members acted independently and were not approved or sent by the Alaafin.”

The amendment bill is currently undergoing readings in the Oyo State House of Assembly. It includes provisions for the permanent chairmanship of the Alaafin and the concurrent status of the Olubadan of Ibadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso to preside over Council meetings whenever the Alaafin is unavailable.

The chieftaincy amendment process has been met with a series of complaints and controversies.

