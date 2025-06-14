New Telegraph

Oyo CP, Igbo Leaders Bag Awards In UI

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola, has bagged a distinguished onality award in the University of Ibadan for his outstanding leadership in promoting security in Oyo state. Erstwhile President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Oyo, Chief (Eng.) Benjamin Oko-rie was also conferred with the same award.

Other awardees include Chief Okechukwu Umeh, President, Ohanaeze Ndig-bo Worldwide, Oyo State, Mr. Michael Chibuzor, Publicity Secretary, Barr. Chima Onah, the youth leader, High Chief Benja-min Okeke, Dr. Paul Ilo-na , Dr Chris Nkoo, High Chief Francis Ugbeagbala, Hon. Tallest Innocent , Evang. Ijeoma Uchendu, the Women Leader, Chief Isaac Okonkwo, and High Chief A. O Obi JP for their philanthropy and contribu-tions to the Igbo traditional institutions and entrepre-neurship development in Nigeria.

