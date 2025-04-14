New Telegraph

April 14, 2025
Oyo Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking Olugbon’s Removal

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has struck out a suit seeking the removal of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao.

Justice K.A. Adedokun struck out the case on Monday, citing lack of jurisdiction.

Four members of the Akingbola family had approached the Court to challenge the selection, appointment, and approval of Oba Alao as the Olugbon of Orile Igbon.

In his ruling, Justice Adedokun held that the Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit, as the claimants did not have the locus standi to institute the case.

He also noted the failure to include the Surulere Local Government, which is legally empowered to initiate the selection process and approve the Olugbon’s appointment.

