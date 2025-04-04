Oyo Court Stops CCII Election

Share

Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has restrained the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the apex Ibadan socio-cultural organisation, from conducting its bi-annual election slated for today.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the order yesterday, while ruling on an application brought by a journalist and candidate for the post of CCII SecretaryGeneral, Mr. Adeola Oloko.

Oloko, a former Personal Assistant to the 41st Olubadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, and Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Rasidi Ladoja, had in the application filed by his counsel, Hussein Afolabi, accused CCII Electoral Committee of unjust and unfair disqualification.

He said the committee disenfranchised him and Afikaraun Forimu Club of Ibadan land,which sponsored his candidacy.

Oloko specifically took exception to the use of derogatory and weighty words like “impersonation and falsification” by the committee to describe his disqualification.

He contended that if the election was allowed to hold without addressing the damages wilfully done to his family name by the committee, his family runs the risk of being “eternally damned and disgraced.”

