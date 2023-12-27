Oyo court discharges nonagenarian, 5 others in forgery, murder threat trial

Following their plea for out-ofcourt settlement and pledge to ensure a peaceful and harmonious living with High Chief Solomon Ojedayo, whom they were alleged to have threatened to kill in September 2021, a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has discharged a 93-year old Oko Town traditional title holder, Matthew Wojuade Ademola, and five others, while also striking out their names from the charge brought against them by the Oyo State Police Command.

The seventh defendant, Dr. Folaranmi Oyebamiji, 56, a former lawmaker and international parliamentarian, who was also charged with forgery and publication of false documents against the complainant, was however ordered to enter his defence tomorrow, 28th December, 2023, since he was not part of the settlement drive, and moreso that the others had dissociated themselves from the fake and defamatory publication he did on the Facebook, accusing High Chief Solomon Ojedayo of being “a mad man, a bastard, who did money rituals”, threatening to eliminate him and his households. The other defendants initially arraigned before the Ogbomoso Chief Magistrate Muideen Salami, in the charge marked: MOG/190c/2021, are: Wojuade Gbemiga (53), Wojuade Philip (46), Bello Semiu Opeyemi (34), Eyolade Joshua Adewumi (27), and Adeniyi Idowu (40).