Oyo Court Discharges Nonagenarian, 5 Ors In Forgery, Murder Threat Trial

…Ex-Parliamentarian To Enter His Defence Dec. 28

Following their plea for settlement and pledge to start a peaceful and harmonious living with High Chief Solomon Ojedayo, whom they were alleged to have threatened to kill in September 2021, a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogbomoso Town, Oyo State, has discharged a 93-year old Oko Town traditional title holder, Mathew Wojuade Ademola, and five others, while also striking out their names from the charge brought against them by the Oyo State Police Command.

The seventh defendant, Dr Folaranmi Oyebamiji (56)- a former lawmaker and international parliamentarian, who was also charged with forgery and publication of false documents against the complainant, was however ordered to enter his defence on Thursday, 28th December, 2023 since he was not part of the settlement drive, and moreso that the others had dissociated themselves from the fake and defamatory publication he did on the Facebook, alleging High Chief Solomon Ojedayo of being “a mad man, a bastard, who did money rituals”, threatening to eliminate him and his households.

The other defendants initially arraigned before the Ogbomoso Chief Magistrate Muideen Salami, in the charge marked: MOG/190c/2021, are Wojuade Gbemiga (53), Wojuade Philip (46), Bello Semiu Opeyemi (34), Eyolade Joshua Adewumi (27), and Adeniyi Idowu (40).

While Dr. Olutayo Oyewale held the watching brief of the nominal complainant, Mr. M. A. Ojei, represented the Prosecution, and Prince Niran Oyekale appeared for all the defendants. In his ruling last Friday, the Magistrate, having gone through the report of settlement contained in the December 12, 2023, individually- sworn affidavits, coupled with photographs showing the accused persons sitting in a convivial atmosphere with the complainant, said: “The names of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th accused persons are all struck out of this charge since the prosecution has agreed to discontinue the charge against them. All are now discharged, although not on merit. It is however ordered that the 7th defendant should enter his defence immediately”.

The Magistrate specifically hinged his ruling on paragraph 18 of the sworn affidavits where the defendants said that: “All heirs of Kaa Section of Elejemu’s Compound and their guest from Saare Section of Elejemu’s Compound pledged allegiance to the Oloko of Oko land, Oba (Dr.) Solomon Olagoke Adisa Akinola Oyeyode III, and also, to the High Chief Solomon Adekola Ojedayo, the recognized Elejemu of Oko land of Kaa Section Elejemu’s Compound respectively”.

In the five-count charge offence, preferred against them, the defendants had allegedly in January 2020 conspired and conducted themselves in a manner “likely to cause a breach of peace of the State contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code cap 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

“And unlawfully forged signatures on letters and other documents written with the letterhead of Oba Oladunmoye Adaramola Oyenubi dated 29th May 2011, purportedly confirming the title of Elejemu of Oko Land on Wojuade Mathew Ademola and knowing it to be false and with intent that it may be used or in any way acted upon as genuine”.

The nonagenarian and five others having been discharged and gone home as free men, the Ex-parliamentarian, Dr Folaranmi Oyebamiji, will continue with his defence on December 28.

“While his counsel (Prince Niran Oyekale) told the court that he would call only two defence witnesses, the Magistrate ordered that the matter must be concluded on 29th December after which he will adjourn for judgment.