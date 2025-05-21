Oyo Council Condemns Killing Of SS3 Student, Calls For Investigation

Share

The Egbeda Local Government Traditional Council in Oyo State has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the devastating news of the killing of a Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) student by a stray bullet, allegedly fired by a police officer during a reckless pursuit of a traffic offender within the community on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, the Senator representing Oyo South and Acting Chairman of the Egbeda Traditional Council, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, described the incident as a tragic and heartbreaking loss—not just for the bereaved family but for the entire traditional institution and the future of the society.

“As a council, we condemn in the strongest terms the reckless use of firearms in civilian areas, particularly in school zones and residential communities. The life of every citizen, especially our children, must be treated as sacred. It is unacceptable that a child, full of dreams and potential, would be cut down in such a senseless and avoidable manner.”

The Council called on the Nigeria Police Force and relevant authorities to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, emphasizing that the officer responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

“We demand that appropriate compensation and support be provided to the bereaved family, whose pain and loss are immeasurable,” Senator Alli stated.

The Council also urged security agencies to retrain and sensitize their personnel on the responsible handling of firearms, stressing the need for utmost caution and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“No pursuit or operation should ever be worth the life of an innocent citizen,” the statement added.

On behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, and the entire Egbeda Local Government Traditional Council, Senator Alli extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and the school community.

“May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may such a tragedy never befall our land again,” he concluded.

