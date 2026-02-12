Oyo Confers Justice Of The Peace On 345 Citizens

The Oyo State Government on Thursday conferred the title of Justice of the Peace (JP) on 345 distinguished citizens, charging them to see the honour not merely as a title, but as a solemn call to duty and service to humanity.

The conferment ceremony, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, State Secretariat, Ibadan, drew top government officials, members of the judiciary, religious leaders, and dignitaries from across the State, including the Deputy Governor, Barr. Adebayo Lawal, who represented his boss, Seyi Makinde.

Lawal warned against infringing on the scope of their responsibilities, noting that the conferment could be withdrawn if misused. “To be singled out as one of the recipients for the conferment tells all that you are a man of peace. It shows all track records are clean; you are not associated with any form of crime.”

“I urge you to take the title seriously as it has its source from the constitution. Hence, discharge your duties responsibly. Take your time to find sources of documents before you swear an oath, assign signatures, and stamps to avoid signing an illegal document,” he said.

The Deputy Governor, however, warned, “This award is withdrawable, so take your time to study the booklet on the conferment of the title. Do not do anything to infringe the guideline and avoid turning it into a business venture.” He also encouraged them to study the JP manual diligently in order to effectively carry out their functions and serve as credible ambassadors of justice.

In his address, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Oyo State, Hon. Abiodun Adedeji Aikomo, emphasised that beyond carrying the title of JP, the office represents a higher responsibility to ensure justice and fairness in society. He encouraged the newly conferred Justices of the Peace to remain steadfast, committed to fairness, and dedicated to promoting justice across Oyo State.

His words: “The title ‘Justice of the Peace’ is not a decorative badge of social status; it is a functional tool for social engineering. This administration, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, is committed to the ‘Rule of Law’ as a pillar of the Omituntun 2.0 agenda.”

“However, I must sound a note of caution. The authority granted to you must be exercised with the utmost humility. This administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of office. A Justice of the Peace must never be a ‘local tyrant’,” he added.

“In the context of Oyo State, you are the ones reinforcing that pillar at the grassroots. Whether you are de-escalating land disputes in our rural farming communities, mediating commercial friction in bustling markets like Bodija or Akesan, or diligently certifying documents to protect citizens from fraud, your work ensures the structural integrity of our legal system. Without your commitment to fairness at the local level, the grand architecture of the law cannot stand,” he said.

Representing the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, Hon. Justice Adedeji Ishola reiterated that the office of the Justice of the Peace demands strict adherence to laid-down principles. He stressed that JPs must demonstrate patience, clarity, and respect in the discharge of their duties, while promoting peace and upholding the rule of law at all times.

Delivering an enlightenment lecture on the responsibilities of a Justice of the Peace, Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, described the office as an emblem of peace and a moral anchor for society. He reminded the new JPs that their duties include promoting the rule of law, ensuring the authenticity of documents brought before them before appending their signatures, and serving as models of integrity within their communities.

Also present at the ceremony was the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere, who offered prayers and goodwill messages for the success of the new appointees.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Are Olubunmi Oluwatoyin, expressed appreciation to the State Government, the Judiciary, and all stakeholders for their support in making the event a success.