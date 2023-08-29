Oyo Community Attacks: Management Shuts Eruwa Poly To Avert Crisis

Following the continued attacks, burglary, stealing, raping, among other vicious acts by some hoodlums, on residents of Eruwa Community in the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, the management of the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa (AOPE), has directed its students to vacate the school for two weeks to avert break down of law and order.

The hoodlums, according to the report, had in the past two weeks been breaking into houses of residents, especially students, in the night, robbing them and stealing their property including mobile phones, and laptops, and even raping some of the females among them.

The ugly occurrence had forced many of the students who reside in the community to keep vigil till about 3:00 a.m. every night, in order to prevent the hoodlums from entering their houses.

Unable to contain the menace any longer as the night marauders continued on a daily basis, the students embarked on protest on Monday, asking the security operatives to come to their aid.

Lest the protest degenerates into the break down of law and order, the management swiftly issued a directive, asking the entire students to go on semester break.

The directive read: “Dear student, please be informed that you are to proceed on a two-week semester break, pending the resolution of security challenges in the Eruwa Community. Thanks”.

Earlier on Monday, a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in the State, Mr Bolaji Kareem, had sent a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde alerting him of the nefarious development. His letter made public had read: “Good morning Your Excellency. Armed robbers have taken over Eruwa forcefully breaking into houses especially at night, robbing and raping.

The Government should kindly implore security agents to act swiftly before it spreads to other parts of Oyo State. Special regards to His Excellency Executive Governor of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the positive revolution in Iseyin, Oke Ogun and the entire Oyo State. Thanks. Hon Bolaji Kareem”.

In accordance with the management’s directive and to exacerbate the tension, the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Institution in a press release signed by its President and Public Relations Officer (Comrades Azeez Olanrewaju and Ajayi Adeyinka respectively), dated 28th August 2023, (a copy of which New Telegraph obtained yesterday), informed the students that the management “had prepared to meet with the traditional rulers, landlord and land ladies of Eruwa in order to provide a solution to this incident happening here.

“Also, the security personnel were summoned to attend to the matter. Report from the Operation Burst was that some arrests had been made and the culprits had been transferred to Ibadan.

The Head of security forces in Eruwa has warned the entire student populace to behave themselves and desist from giving out wrong information”.