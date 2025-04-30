Oyo College Of Nursing Graduates 469 Healthcare Professionals

Share

The Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Tuesday held its 27th convocation ceremony, awarding certificates to 469 graduates across various nursing and midwifery programmes.

The ceremony, held at the college’s premises, celebrated students who successfully completed programmes in Basic Nursing, Basic Midwifery, Community Nursing, and Community Midwifery.

Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the College Governing Council, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, in her address, described the event as a significant milestone that reinforces the institution’s reputation for academic excellence and professionalism in nursing education.

“The College has continually maintained high academic standards and discipline, producing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals. These graduates have been trained in one of the most reputable nursing institutions in Nigeria and are now prepared to serve with skill and dignity,” she said.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, were also in attendance. Prof. Adelabu praised the college’s legacy in producing skilled healthcare professionals and commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his sustained support for the institution.

Highlighting the college’s achievements, Provost Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi expressed gratitude to parents, staff, and stakeholders for their support, stating that the college remains a cornerstone in the development of Nigeria’s health workforce.

“Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery is a household name in producing quality mid-level manpower for the health sector. Our impact continues to be felt across Oyo State and beyond,” she noted.

The Provost also acknowledged the contributions of the Alumni Association, led by its Global President, Pastor Gabriel Ajeigbe, for their continued support toward the college’s development.

The event featured a keynote address by Ayaba Abiwumi Olajumoke Owoade, wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo and an alumna of the college, who encouraged graduates to be trailblazers and agents of positive change in society.

“Set the pace, break barriers, and become solution providers in a world that demands innovation and compassion in healthcare,” she advised.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives from sister institutions including the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Catholic College of Nursing, Federal Cooperative College, Lead City University, and the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The ceremony culminated in the graduation of 469 students, including 31 best graduating students. Special Provost’s Awards were presented in three categories: Best Behaved Student, Best in Practical, and Best in Nutrition.

Adetunji Shukurat, a Basic Nursing graduate and overall best student, delivered the valedictory speech, expressing gratitude to the college and her peers for an enriching academic experience.

