Oyo Claims Title At 2nd Abiru Mixed Team Championships

Unseeded Oyo State stunned the competition to emerge champions of the 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships, which concluded over the weekend at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Led by the dynamic duo of Wasiu Azeez and Halima Hussein, Oyo defied the odds in a tournament that featured 30 teams from Nigeria, Togo, and the Benin Republic.

Despite being unseeded, Oyo and Bayelsa fought their way to the final, overcoming top-seeded teams such as Lagos, Edo, and Kwara.

The final, witnessed by the tournament sponsor and financier, Senator Tokunbo Abiru thrilled spectators with electrifying rallies and dazzling displays of skill.

Oyo took an early lead by winning the mixed doubles, but Bayelsa’s Hope Udoaka leveled the score. Azeez then delivered a spirited comeback, overturning a one-set deficit to defeat Samuel Boboye 3-1. Hussein, teaming up with Khadijat Okanlawon in the women’s doubles, sealed the victory with a 3-1 win over Udoaka and Iyanuoluwa Falana, earning Oyo a 3-1 overall triumph.

In the third-place match, Kwara bounced back from their semifinal loss with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lagos Team 2, securing the bronze medal at the ₦5.5 million prize-money event.

In his closing remarks, Senator Abiru commended the athletes for their outstanding performances and reaffirmed his commitment to the championship’s continued growth.

“This tournament has once again shown that when we create the right environment for our youth, talent flourishes, friendships blossom, and excellence thrives,” he said. “Throughout the championship, we witnessed passion, skill, and sportsmanship. Our athletes reminded us of the beauty of competition and the unity that sports can foster.”

Looking ahead, the senator promised an even grander edition in 2026, saying:

“We are already preparing to make the next edition bigger, better, and more inclusive. Our goal is to position the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships as a premier sporting event in Africa, one that firmly places Lagos East, Lagos State, and Nigeria on the continental sports map.”

He concluded with a charge to all participants and stakeholders:

“As we close this year’s edition, let us carry forward the spirit of teamwork, perseverance, and fair play. Let us continue to support and celebrate our young people, for in them lies the promise of a greater tomorrow.”