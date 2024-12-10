Oyo Civil Service Commission To Commence Interview Wednesday

Share

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission has announced the dates for the commencement of interviews for the recruitment of officers into the various cadres in the Civil Service of Oyo State.

According to a statement by the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, the interview will commence with the Education Officers’ cadre on Wednesday, 11th and Thursday 12th of December 2024, while other cadres will be held from Monday 16th to Friday 20th December 2024.

Consequently, he said all applicants should check the Oyo State’s job portal and their pages from Monday, 9th December.

The release added that all the invited applicants should appear on the dates for their interview schedule with their score sheets, as well as, their invites.

The Chairman sternly warned that any applicant who misses his/her scheduled date may forfeit such, saying “they will not be attended to at any other dates apart from the dates of their interview.”

While requesting the invited applicants to appreciate the magnanimity of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde for lifting thousands of youths from poverty to prosperity, he advised them to comport themselves at the interview.

