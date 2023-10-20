Oyo Civil Servant Bags One-Year Imprisonment Over Financial Fraud

The Chief Magistrate Court 1, Iwo Road Ibadan, Taiwo Oladiran, on Friday, convicted a civil servant, Adeleke Ronke Mary of the Oyo State Ministry of Lands, to a year imprisonment for official corruption.

According to Justice Eni Esan, Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), in a press release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the agency secured the conviction of Adeleke after it had investigated a case submitted against her by a victim from whom she dubiously collected the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000.00).

The court also ordered that the convict should refund the said money to the victim within a month.

The press release further stated that Adeleke was investigated by the agency and found culpable before her case file was handed over to the State’s Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

It read: “The Chief Magistrate Court 1, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Presided over by Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran (CM1) convicted today, Adeleke Ronke Mary, a civil servant of the Ministry of Lands for official corruption under the Section 22 of the OYACA Law and the court sentenced her to a year term of imprisonment.

“Also, the court ordered the convict to refund the sum of #600,000 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira) collected from the victim within one month.

“Adeleke Ronke Mary has since been handed over to the officers of the Nigerian Correctional Services,” the statement added.

Justice Eni Esan said OYACA in its commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption within the public service in Oyo State, is ready to rid the State of all forms of corrupt practices and to ensure that justice is served in all cases of corruption within Oyo State.