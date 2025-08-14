Oyo By-Election: Five Candidates Sign Peace Accord

Ahead of Saturdays by-election into the vacant House of Representatives seat of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo state, five candidates have signed a peace accord before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The five candidates who signed the peace agreement at the Oyo State headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, were – Dexter Femi Akin-Alamu, of African Democratic Congress (ADC); Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Olajumoke Odususi, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA);

Fola Sunday Oyekunle, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Hammed Badmus, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). The event was attended by leaders of the political parties, security chiefs and other stakeholders. The bye-election was necessitated the demise of the former holder, Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi, who died last year at the age of 51.