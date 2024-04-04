Oyo Boosts Pig Farmers, Others

The Oyo State Government has begun the third phase of the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers with the distribution of two bags of 50kg feeds and two bottles of disinfectant to 1,000 pig farmers.

The phase will also witness the free vaccination of at least 120,000 cattle with the anthrax vaccine and CBPP vaccine, while another 250,000 cattle, goat and sheep will also be vaccinated by the state government. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Olasunkanmi Olaleye said this in Ajaawa in the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He added that 1,000 sheep and goat farmers across the state will equally receive two bags of 50kg wheat offal each. The effort, he noted, is in continuation of measures introduced by Governor Seyi Makinde under the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) initiative to cushion the effect of economic hardship on residents of the state.