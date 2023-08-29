Oyo Begins Palliative Distribution To ‘Poorest Of The Poor’ Tuesday

Oyo State Government has disclosed that arrangements have been concluded for the distribution of food palliatives to the ‘poorest of the poor’ residents of the state.

This was made known to Governor’s Office Correspondents by the Commissioners for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Budget and Planning, Professor Babatunde Musibaudeen, and Women Affairs, Mrs Toyin Balogun at a press briefing yesterday shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Governor’s Exco Chamber.

The food palliatives according to the Commissioners include among other items 10kg bag of rice and 5kg bag of beans which would be given to each vulnerable household in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Babatunde Musibaudeen, 200,000 poorest of the poor households will benefit from the palliatives distribution. He further noted that the 200,000 households by multiplier effect translates to about one million residents of the state expected to benefit from the exercise.

According to Professor Musibaudeen, the palliative budgetary framework comprises various segments including food, food security (agropreneurs), and security apparatus among others.

The total cost budgeted for the state palliatives is N8.63 billion and of the total cost, the state government shoulders N5.9 billion cost while the local governments shoulder N2.6 billion.

Asked about the data relied upon for onward distribution of the palliatives to the poorest of the poor, the Commissioners for Information and Budget in their separate responses said data generated from COVID-19 has so far proved to be most reliable and would be used as a baseline template, subject to future reviews after feedback received from the phase one of the exercise.