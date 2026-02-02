Oyo At 50: Obi Lauds Makinde’s Leadership, Reforms

In celebration of Oyo State’s fifty years anniversary, the former Governor of Anambra State and African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chieftain, Peter Obi, on Sunday, February 1, commended the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for maintaining consistency in his leadership style.

Obi gave the commendation at a thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral of St. Peter Anglican Church, Aremo, Ibadan.

In his speech, Obi recalled his early engagement with Makinde at the onset of his tenure noting that the governor had invited him to speak at the maiden Executive Council (EXCO) retreat, where governance, leadership, and public responsibility were extensively discussed.

“I recalled that at the onset of his administration, he invited me to address the maiden Executive Council (EXCO) retreat, where we spent a full day exchanging ideas on governance and responsibility,” he said.

According to him, beyond visible infrastructure projects, Makinde’s performance remains a subject of positive discussion among the people of Oyo State both within and outside the state.

“His focus on continuity, systems, and shared responsibility reflects a statesmanlike vision and offers reassurance that the progress of Oyo State will be sustained beyond any single administration,” he added.

Also, he commended Makinde’s address at the thanksgiving service, especially his emphasis on institution-building, teamwork, and continuity.

Obi urged the people of Oyo State to continue supporting Governor Makinde’s administration and to pray for divine guidance for leaders at all levels to serve the common good of the state and its people.

The thanksgiving service attracted political leaders, clergy, and citizens from across the state who gathered to thank God for five decades of Oyo State’s history and progress.