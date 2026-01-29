Oyo At 50: Amotekun Assures residents Of Safety

As the celebration of the 50th anniversary of creation of Oyo state continues, the Oyo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the “Amotekun Corps”, has reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, while pledging to sustain peace and public safety across the state.

In a statement issued and signed by the State Commandant of the Agency, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), to commemorate the Golden Jubilee, the agency said the milestone offers an important moment for reflection on the progress achieved in peace, security and social stability over the past five decades, while also renewing the collective resolve to preserve and deepen those gains.

It noted that maintaining a secure environment remains central to the state’s development aspirations, stressing that it is fully committed to sustaining peace, safety and public order in all zones of Oyo State.

According to the agency, its operations are being carried out in close collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure that residents and visitors can live, work and conduct their lawful activities without fear.

The security outfit described the Golden Jubilee as a rare and historic privilege, particularly as the celebration comes under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

It commended the governor’s leadership, noting that his tenure has recorded significant achievements in civil service reforms, economic growth, urban renewal, infrastructural development and the sustenance of peace and security across the state.

The agency observed that these strides have helped to reinforce social stability and public confidence, creating an environment conducive to development and communal harmony.

It added that sustained security efforts have been critical to protecting these achievements and ensuring that Oyo State continues to progress as one of the more stable states in the country.

While congratulating Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo State on the historic milestone, the Amotekun Corps called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and supportive of security initiatives.

It emphasised that public cooperation remains essential to effective security management, particularly in a period of heightened social and economic activities associated with anniversary celebrations.

The agency assured citizens that it remains steadfast in its mandate to keep Oyo State safe, reiterating its readiness to respond promptly to security concerns and to continue working with communities to address emerging threats.