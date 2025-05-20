Oyo Assembly Yields To Pressure, Backs Rotational Chairmanship

Share

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday yielded to public pressure and passed the amended Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, following its third reading and presentation by the Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, and State Honours.

The bill, which had sparked heated debates among stakeholders, especially regarding the issue of permanent chairmanship of the Council, was passed amid a rowdy session that saw some lawmakers stage a walkout in protest.

The amendment affirms the rotational chairmanship of the Council among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, to alternate every two years.

This move is seen as a compromise to resolve long-standing contentions over permanent leadership of the state’s apex traditional council.

Lawmakers Rahaman Olorunpoto (Oyo East/Oyo West Constituency) and Hon. Gbenga Oyekola (Atiba Constituency) voiced their opposition to the resolution, expressing dissatisfaction with the Assembly’s decision during the session.

The bill was adopted after the presentation of the committee’s report by Vice Chairman, Bamidele Adeola, who said the amendments aimed to foster inclusivity, promote unity, and modernize the traditional institution in the state.

In addition to the rotational chairmanship, the membership of the Council was expanded from 35 to 41, allowing for broader representation of traditional rulers from various parts of the state.

Newly added members include the Olu of Igboora, the Onilala of Lanlate, and the Alado of Ado-Awaye, along with rotational representatives from different Local Government Areas.

The amendments also introduced provisions for deputy and vice chairmanship positions to further enhance leadership structure within the Council.

Under the revised Schedule II, deputy chairmanship roles were designated for the Eleruwa of Eruwa, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, the Aseyin of Iseyin, and others.

Speaker of the House stated that the bill’s passage would “enhance the operational framework of the Council, promote unity among traditional rulers, and strengthen governance within the state’s royal institutions.”

He also reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to preserving Oyo State’s rich traditional heritage while embracing reforms that align with good governance and inclusivity.

