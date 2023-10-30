Oyo Assembly Staff Shut Gates, Commence Indefinite Strike

Gates leading into the Oyo State House of Assembly were on Monday shut as legislative staff under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Oyo State Chapter commenced an indefinite strike.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the legislative staff blocked the entrance following the expiration of the ultimatum of the national body of PASAN, as well as, the peculiar agitations of the state chapter of the union.

Led by Chairman, Oyo PASAN, Mr Yemi Alade, the legislative staff said they were seeking implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures while calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to comply with section 121 (3a, 3b and 4a) of the 1999 constitution (as altered).

They have also called for implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structures (CONLESS) for staff of the Assembly and commission, as well as, full implementation of the salary structures with other legislative allowances at 100 percent.

This is as they are calling for immediate and unconditional assent to the Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission bill as passed by the state Assembly in 2023.

Alade said the strike was indefinite and the blocking of gates would continue until their demands were met.