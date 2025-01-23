Share

Oyo Assembly Seeks Regulation Of Number Plates To Curb Criminal Activities

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly has waded into stemming the tide of criminality in the state by introducing a motion to regulate the use of covered number plates, unregistered vehicles, political stickers, and dealer number plates.

The motion, which was sponsored by Hon. R.A. Mabaje (Ido), Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East), Hon. S.A Onaolapo (Ogbomoso South), Leader of the House, and Hon. Bamidele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju), co-sponsors was read at the floor of the House during Tuesday plenary.

It is aimed at preventing the misuse of these elements by individuals, including internet fraudsters and other criminal elements.

According to the motion, the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR), 2012, amended in 2016, provides comprehensive guidelines for vehicle registration, the proper use of number plates, and traffic safety.

It noted that despite these regulations, there has been an alarming rise in the misuse of covered number plates, unregistered vehicles, and dealer plates by individuals to evade law enforcement detection while engaging in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, drug trafficking, and smuggling.

