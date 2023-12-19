Oyo Assembly Passes 2024 N438bn Budget Into Law

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N438,447,878,548.39 into law.

It was reviewed upward by N4,226,111,609.60, higher than the initial N434,221,765,938.79 presented to the House of Assembly by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The passage was done sequel to the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance, Appropriation, and State Economic Planning to the House by its Chairman, Hon Sunkanmi Babaloja (Egbeda)

In the budget, recurrent expenditure for the 2024 Appropriation changed from N211,884,445,738,094 (Two hundred and eleven billion, eight hundred and eighty-four million, four hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight naira, ninety-four kobo only presented by the Governor to N213,538,475 (Two hundred and thirteen billion, five hundred and thirty-eight million, four hundred and seventy-five thousand).

For the capital expenditure, the House approved a sum of N224,909,402,809.45) as against N222,337,320,199.85 earlier proposed.

The Speaker, of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, who presided over the plenary commended all the Committee members and other lawmakers who worked round the clock to ensure early passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, disclosing that the House made some upward review of the 2024 Appropriation Bill to reflect the current economic realities and situations in the country, and to cater for some critical sectors.

He said: ”Special thanks to the House Committee on Finance, Appropriation and State Economic Planning for a thorough job done on the budget which led to the speedy completion of the process.

“I would like to also appreciate Oyo State Government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies for cooperating with the House of Assembly in this regard. I am optimistic that the budget will help drive the economic recovery agenda of Governor Seyi Makinde in the upcoming year.

”This is just the beginning of our job as Lawmakers. We will hit the ground running. We will embark on full legislative oversight to ensure the optimum performance of the budget. We have told our MDAs to be ready to work their fingers to the bone towards the full and successful implementation of the 2024 Budget”, he said.