May 25, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Oyo Assembly Okays Makinde’s N2bn Infrastructure Credit Facility

As part of the resolve of Governor Seyi Makinde to facilitate timely completion of some ongoing critical projects in Oyo State, the State legislature has approved his request to access a N2 billion credit facility.

The House, which gave its nod yesterday at its plenary, said the loan, was being offered by Fidelity Bank Plc at a concessionary interest rate of 20.5% per annum and repayable for a period of 36 months.

The governor had in a letter forwarded to the House requested for the approval of the Lawmakers to access the loan. The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, who read the letter quoted the governor as saying the loan would be repaid from the internally generated revenue account of the State domiciled with Fidelity Bank Plc.

The lawmakers in their unanimous ap- proval of the request, said the development of critical infrastructure was pivotal to the socio- economic growth of any society.

