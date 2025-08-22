Oyo Assembly Minority Leader Sympathises With APC Nat’l Chair Over Mother’s Death

The Minority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Waliu Ayinde Salami, has sympathised with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother.

Salami in a statement said Mama Lydia Yilwatda was not only the matriarch of the Yilwatda family but also a pillar whose virtues of faith, discipline, and selfless service are visibly reflected in her quality of leadership.

He said: “The news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the beloved mother of our indefatigable National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, came to us as a deep shock and a painful loss to our party family.

“Mama Lydia was not only the matriarch of the Yilwatda family but also a pillar whose virtues of faith, discipline, and selfless service are visibly reflected in the quality of leadership her son provides for our great party at this critical moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Her passing is, therefore, not just a personal loss to Prof. Yilwatda and his family but to the entire APC family nationwide. “As Minority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly, I join millions of pro g ressives across Nigeria to commise r at e w i t h o u r N at i o n a l Chairman.”

“A t a t i m e w h e n o u r par ty is consolidating its u n i t y a n d re d e f i n i n g i t s purpose for national de – velopment, it is clear that M a m a ’s nu r t u r i n g h a n d s and prayers were part of t h e s t r e n g t h b e h i n d t h e courage and vision of our l e a d e r. “