The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Dr Babatunde Adeniyi as the new Chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

The House also confirmed the appointment of Chief Kunmi Agboola, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Mr Sunday Falana, Hon. Remi Ayoade, Mr Olatunde Theophilus, Mrs Adebayo Muriana and Mr Babatunde Ige as members of the Commission.

New Telegraph reports that their appointments were confirmed during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The House adopted the recommendations in the screening exercise report presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Muhammed Fadeyi.

‎The report indicated that the chairman and members responded to all the questions put to them satisfactorily and found them worthy of the appointments.

READ ALSO:

Addressing newsmen after the confirmation, the newly appointed Chairman said his team would swing into action immediately after the inauguration ceremony.

‎Adeniyi noted that the next local government council elections under his watch would be conducted in line with all the electoral laws.

‎He appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for entrusting him with the leadership of the Commission.

‎”We thank the governor of the state, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde for finding us worthy of being nominated as chairman and member.

”We are equally grateful to the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, all the Principal Officers of the 10th Assembly and also the distinguished members of the House for confirmation of the appointment.

‎”As we are moving forward, we will be looking forward to our inauguration. After the inauguration, we would swing into action on how to ensure that we are able to conduct the next election in line with all the laws, and ensure that the sanctity of the election is protected.

‎”The screening went well, we were cross-examined on our background, education, work experience ‎and the like,” the OYSIEC Chairman said.