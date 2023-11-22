Oyo Assembly Approves Makinde’s 2023 Supplementary Budget

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved three hundred and fifty-two billion, two hundred and eighty-two million, five hundred thousand naira only (N352,282,500,00) 2023 Supplementary Budget presented to the legislature by the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The supplementary budget was passed after the presentation of the House Committee report on Finance, Appropriation and Economy.

The Committee had considered the inputs of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and projections in the Oyo State Government Medium Term Expenditure Framework before the eventual passage of the 2023 Supplementary Budget.

The Governor had sought an upward review of the 2023 approved budget from N310,432,500.00 to N352,282,500.00.

This became imperative in order to cater for the twin policy measures of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit and the floating of the exchange rates by the Federal Government on the State Government spending.

In the supplementary budget, a sum of N169,477,038.38 was approved as recurrent expenditure while a sum of N182,805,366,965.62 is for capital expenditure.

The supplementary budget featured the realignment of some MDAs. They are: Office of the Governor; Oyo State House of Assembly, House of Assembly Service Commission, Ministry of Public Works & Transport, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Oyo State Investment Promotion & Public Private Partnership Agency, Oyo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ministry of Health, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Special Duties.