Oyo Approves Expansion Of State Social Register

The Oyo State government yesterday approved the expansion of the state social register, a key repository for identifying the poor and vulnerable individuals eligible for various social interventions in the state.

This was made known by the Acting Coordinator, Oyo State Operation Coordinating Unit (OYOSOCU), Mr Salami Ismail, when the SOCU Team paid advocacy and sensitisation visits to the political heads and management of twelve (12) local government areas that will participate in the 10th round community-based targeting (CBT) exercise in the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Ismail said the expansion is in Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts to prioritise the welfare of poor and vulnerable households in the state.

While sensitising the chairmen, Ismail said the unit is saddled with the responsibility of populating the social register of the poor and vulnerable households in the state and it was established in the year 2013 with the initial funding by the World Bank and later the Federal Government.

