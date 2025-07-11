Oyo Approves 116 New Staff Appointments For Nursing College

The Oyo State Government has approved the issuance letters of appointment to 116 key staff members across various cadresto address the academic vacancies at the Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery Eleyele, Ibadan.

It also approved substantive positions for four principal officers, including the registrar, librarian, bursar, and director of works.

The developments were disclosed by the Pro – vost, Oyo State College of Nursing, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi on Thursday during a donation of furniture by the 1976-79 set of the College.

The approved cadres, according to the Provost, include Legal Advisers, Senior Lecturers, Sickbay Nurses, GNS Lecturers, Administrative officers. Others are Higher Executive officers, Higher store officers, assistant executive officers, computer analysts, higher technical officers, drivers, craftsmen, and clerical officers.