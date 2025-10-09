Oyo APC’s Worst Is Over – Abas

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Olayide Abas, has expressed confidence that the internal crisis rocking the party in the state has reached its end, assuring that stakeholders are now united in their resolve to rebuild a stronger and more cohesive political structure.

Abas made the remark on Thursday while addressing journalists who visited him at the APC Secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

He said the recent leadership summit convened by the party marked a turning point in its efforts to restore unity and strengthen internal democracy, noting that the event’s outcome demonstrated a renewed commitment to peace and progress within the party.

“Crises have always been part of human existence, and it is not expected that any political gathering would be without challenges borne out of interaction, competition, and ambition,” Abas said. “What defines growth and success is the ability of the leadership to manage such crises effectively.”

According to him, the APC in Oyo State had endured years of internal division, but recent developments signal a collective desire to move forward.

“In Oyo APC today, we have gone through a lot in the last seven or eight years, and the beautiful thing now is that we have reached a point where virtually everyone is saying ‘enough is enough,’” he said. “We had a Leadership Summit on Tuesday, and its outcome reflected a bright future of hope, unity, and progress for our great party in the state.”

The state chairman commended party stalwarts, including Chief Iyiola Oladokun, Chief Akin Oke, Senator Ayo Adeseun, Senator Brimo Yusuf, and Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, among others, for their roles in ensuring the success of the summit. He also praised the Peace Advocates, a coalition of eminent APC leaders for fostering reconciliation and promoting collaboration across party ranks.

Abas disclosed that the party has undertaken several reconciliation efforts since his assumption of office last year, adding that positive results are already manifesting.

“Even the summit we organized successfully on Tuesday was sponsored by eminent party members who want the best for the APC in Oyo State,” he said. “The next step is to set up an Implementation Committee to ensure that the resolutions reached at the summit are actualized. We are also planning an expanded stakeholders’ meeting soon to bring everyone fully on board.”

The Oyo APC chairman reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership and rebuilding trust within the party, emphasizing that unity remains the key to future electoral victories.